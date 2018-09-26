جينيفر لوبيز تستعرض عضلاتها- (صورة)
لندن – ” القدس العربي ” : إستعرضت النجمة جينيفر لوبيز جسمها وعضلاتها، عبر صفحتها الخاصة على انستغرام.
حيث نشرت لوبيز صورة لها بفستان أحمر، وقالت في تعليقها على الصورة إنها تعتز كثيراً بنفسها بعد إنجاز 15 عرضاً خلال 27 يوما فقط، فبدلاً من الخمول والشعور بالتعب، قررت أن تذهب للنادي الرياضي وتبني جسمها لتشعر بالقوة أكثر، بعد أن كاد الإرهاق يقضي على شكلها تماماً وجسمها، وهذا لكثرة السفر والتنقل بين البلاد.
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem @phvegas