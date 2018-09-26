﻿

جينيفر لوبيز تستعرض عضلاتها- (صورة)

Sep 27, 2018

لندن – ” القدس العربي ” : إستعرضت النجمة جينيفر لوبيز جسمها وعضلاتها، عبر صفحتها الخاصة على انستغرام.

حيث نشرت لوبيز صورة لها بفستان أحمر، وقالت في تعليقها على الصورة إنها تعتز كثيراً بنفسها بعد إنجاز 15 عرضاً خلال 27 يوما فقط، فبدلاً من الخمول والشعور بالتعب، قررت أن تذهب للنادي الرياضي وتبني جسمها لتشعر بالقوة أكثر، بعد أن كاد الإرهاق يقضي على شكلها تماماً وجسمها، وهذا لكثرة السفر والتنقل بين البلاد.

- -

بدون تعليقات

أترك تعليقاً

القدس العربي قد تستخدم بعض التعليقات في نسختها الورقية - لذا الرجاء كتابة الاسم الأول واسم العائلة واسم البلد ---- لن ينشرعنوان بريدك الالكتروني

characters left