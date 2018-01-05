ترامب يصف الكتاب الجديد حول إدارته بأنه “مليء بالاكاذيب”
واشنطن: حمل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب في تغريدة مساء الخميس على محتوى الكتاب الجديد الذي سيصدر الجمعة حول حملته الانتخابية و”الفوضى” داخل البيت الأبيض، واصفا اياه بأنه “مليء بالاكاذيب”.
وتعليقا على كتاب “نار وغضب: داخل بيت ترامب الابيض” لمايكل وولف وبعد فشل محاولة لمنع صدوره، قال ترامب “لم اسمح إطلاقا بدخول مؤلف هذا الكتاب المجنون إلى البيت الأبيض! لم اتحدث اليه ابدا بشأن كتاب. مليء بالاكاذيب وبالتحريف وبمصادر غير موجودة”.
واضاف ترامب “انظروا إلى تاريخ هذا الرجل وشاهدوا ما سيحدث له ولستيف القذر”.
ولم يتضح ما إذا كان ترامب يشير إلى ستيف بانون مسؤول الاستراتيجيا السابق في البيت الأبيض أو ستيف روبن رئيس دار “هندري هولت أند كومباني” التي تنشر كتاب وولف.
ونُشرت مقاطع من الكتاب في العديد من وسائل الاعلام الاربعاء، ما استدعى رد فعل غاضب من البيت الأبيض.
وهو ينقل اقتباسات من مساعدين لترامب بمن فيهم ستيف بانون ييعربون فيها عن شكوك جدية حول أهلية ترامب لمهام الرئاسة.
وحصلت وكالة فرانس برس على نسخة من الرسالة التي وجهها محامي ترامب، تشارلز هاردر، الى الكاتب ودار النشر وجاء فيها أن الكتاب يحتوي “العديد من التصريحات الكاذبة و/او التي لا اساس لها” حول ترامب.
وبعدما كلف ترامب محاميه السعي لوقف توزيع الكتاب، قرر الناشرون إصداره الجمعة قبل أربعة ايام من التاريخ المحدد لذلك بالأساس.
وكان ترامب اصدر بيانا ندد فيه بالتصريحات التي أدلى بها ستيف بانون للكاتب، واعتبر أن بانون “فقد عقله” بعد إقالته من منصبه في الإدارة في آب/ أغسطس.
من جهتها قالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض سارة ساندرز إن الكتاب يتضمن معلومات “غير صحيحة إطلاقا”.
ويقتبس الكتاب الذي يصور ترامب على أنه جبان وغير مستقر وعديم الخبرة في شؤون المكتب البيضاوي، أقوال حليفه السابق وكبير مستشاريه ستيف بانون الذي أمره محامو الرئيس كذلك بالكف عن افشاء معلومات.
ونقل الكتاب عن بانون قوله إن التحقيق الذي يجريه المدعي الخاص روبرت مولر حول قضية التدخل الروسي في انتخابات العام 2016 سيركز على قضايا تتعلق بتبييض أموال. (أ ف ب)
