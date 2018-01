مسلمة أمريكية ترفض جائزة دولية دعمًا للقضية الفلسطينية

This is why I couldn’t accept @revlon’s Changemaker Award celebrating their new #liveboldy campaign featuring @gal_gadot. It means so much to me when @muslimgirl’s work is recognized and elevated in spaces from which we’ve been traditionally excluded. But that’s what makes it even more important at this moment to elevate and stand up for ALL women and girls. This shouldn’t have to be said, but we can’t accept role models that support the oppression of women and girls in other parts of the world. Especially after we just celebrated MLK Jr. and as we approach the one year anniversary of the Women’s March, we all have an URGENT obligation to talk back, speak our truths, and insist on the right side of history. The personal is political — yes, even, and ESPECIALLY, when it comes to beauty — and I don’t know about you, but my feminism is inclusive of ALL women and nothing less. That’s what being a changemaker means to me.

A post shared by Amani (@amani) on Jan 16, 2018 at 8:29am PST