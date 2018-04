“ذا روك” يحتفي بـ”ليلة تاريخية بالتيكيلا”مع بـن سلمان في هوليوود  

Historic night it was. A pleasure to have a private dinner with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, his royal family and distinguished cadre. Fascinating experience to hear his deep rooted, yet modern views on the world and certainly the positive growth he desires for his country. As always, I asked a lot of questions. Listened and learned. Thank you everyone for a great night. Luckily, I brought my own tequila

