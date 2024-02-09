سياسة | دولي

أمريكا تشن مزيدا من الضربات ضد أهداف حوثية

منذ ساعة واحدة

حجم الخط
0

واشنطن:  أعلن الجيش الأمريكي أن قوات القيادة المركزية الأمريكية شنت يوم الخميس سبع ضربات “للدفاع عن النفس” ضد أربعة زوارق مسيرة تابعة للحوثيين وسبعة صواريخ كروز مضادة للسفن كانت معدة لإطلاقها على سفن في البحر الأحمر.

(رويترز)

كلمات مفتاحية

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني. الحقول الإلزامية مشار إليها بـ *

اشترك في قائمتنا البريدية