أمريكا تشن مزيدا من الضربات ضد أهداف حوثية

واشنطن: أعلن الجيش الأمريكي أن قوات القيادة المركزية الأمريكية شنت يوم الخميس سبع ضربات “للدفاع عن النفس” ضد أربعة زوارق مسيرة تابعة للحوثيين وسبعة صواريخ كروز مضادة للسفن كانت معدة لإطلاقها على سفن في البحر الأحمر.

Feb. 8 Summary of USCENTCOM Self-Defense Strikes in Yemen

On Feb. 8, between the hours of 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted seven self-defense strikes against four Houthi unmanned surface vessels (USV) and seven mobile anti-ship cruise… pic.twitter.com/5qKArWfj7G

