أمريكية معمرة تنفذ قفزة خطيرة من الطائرة- (شاهد)

“القدس العربي”: نفذت أمريكية من شيكاغو تبلغ من العمر 104 أعوام قفزة خطيرة شمالي إلينوي.

وأوردت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن دوروثي هوفنر أعلنت بعد وصولها إلى الأرض أن “العمر مجرد رقم”.

🌎🏆WORLD RECORD🏆🌎 — Dorothy Hoffner became the oldest skydiver ever today.

"Age is just a number," the 104-year-old said after she jumped at Skydive Chicago Airport. Here’s her epic jump and free fall in slow-mo: pic.twitter.com/194NdxGzSU

— Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) October 1, 2023