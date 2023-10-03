منوعات | أبيض و أسود

أمريكية معمرة تنفذ قفزة خطيرة من الطائرة- (شاهد)

منذ 34 دقيقة

“القدس العربي”: نفذت أمريكية من شيكاغو تبلغ من العمر 104 أعوام قفزة خطيرة شمالي إلينوي.

وأوردت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن دوروثي هوفنر أعلنت بعد وصولها إلى الأرض أن “العمر مجرد رقم”.

 

