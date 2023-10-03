أمريكية معمرة تنفذ قفزة خطيرة من الطائرة- (شاهد)

“القدس العربي”: نفذت أمريكية من شيكاغو تبلغ من العمر 104 أعوام قفزة خطيرة شمالي إلينوي.
وأوردت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن دوروثي هوفنر أعلنت بعد وصولها إلى الأرض أن “العمر مجرد رقم”.
🌎🏆WORLD RECORD🏆🌎 — Dorothy Hoffner became the oldest skydiver ever today.
"Age is just a number," the 104-year-old said after she jumped at Skydive Chicago Airport. Here’s her epic jump and free fall in slow-mo: pic.twitter.com/194NdxGzSU
— Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) October 1, 2023
Dorothy Hoffner just broke the world record for oldest skydiver. I flew along with the 104-year-old as she made her legendary leap 🪂https://t.co/b0Vyp85y2n pic.twitter.com/VUpYJ2fPcZ
— AnnMarie (@annmarieW96) October 1, 2023