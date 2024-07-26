إخلاء مطار بازل-مولوز عند الحدود الفرنسية السويسرية “لأسباب أمنية”

ستراسبورغ: أخلي مطار بازل-مولوز عند الحدود الفرنسية السويسرية “لأسباب أمنية”، الجمعة، فيما تعرضت شبكة السكك الحديد الفرنسية لهجوم كبير تسبّب باضطربات كبيرة في حركة القطارات السريعة.

Basel-Mulhouse EuroAirport was evacuated and closed due to security concerns following arson attacks on the French rail network.

This happened just hours before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

French police says there are reports that a bomb has been found, and security… pic.twitter.com/6UUNkUYH8y

