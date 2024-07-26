سياسة | دولي | أوروبا

إخلاء مطار بازل-مولوز عند الحدود الفرنسية السويسرية “لأسباب أمنية”

26 - يوليو - 2024

صورة من الأرشيف لمطار بازل-مولوز- ا ف ب

ستراسبورغ: أخلي مطار بازل-مولوز عند الحدود الفرنسية السويسرية “لأسباب أمنية”، الجمعة، فيما تعرضت شبكة السكك الحديد الفرنسية لهجوم كبير تسبّب باضطربات كبيرة في حركة القطارات السريعة.

وأوضح المطار السويسري الفرنسي: “لأسباب أمنية أخلي المطار، وهو مغلق الآن. سنوافيكم بمعلومات وافية أكثر في وقت لاحق”.

