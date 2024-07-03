سياسة | دولي

الجيش الأمريكي: دمرنا موقعي رادار للحوثيين في اليمن

منذ 27 دقيقة

واشنطن:  قالت القيادة المركزية للجيش الأمريكي اليوم الأربعاء إن قواتها دمرت بنجاح موقعي رادار في المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الحوثيون في اليمن وزورقين مسيرين في البحر الأحمر خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية.

(رويترز)

