الجيش الأمريكي: دمرنا موقعي رادار للحوثيين في اليمن

واشنطن: قالت القيادة المركزية للجيش الأمريكي اليوم الأربعاء إن قواتها دمرت بنجاح موقعي رادار في المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الحوثيون في اليمن وزورقين مسيرين في البحر الأحمر خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية.

July 3 U.S. Central Command Update

In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi radar sites in Houthi controlled areas of Yemen and two uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea.

