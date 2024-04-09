الجيش الأمريكي يعلن تدمير أنظمة للدفاع الجوي والطائرات المسيرة للحوثيين

واشنطن: قال الجيش الأمريكي يوم الاثنين إنه دمر أنظمة دفاع جوي وأنظمة للطائرات المسيرة تابعة لقوات الحوثيين المتحالفين مع إيران في منطقة البحر الأحمر، وذلك دون تسجيل وقوع إصابات أو أضرار للسفن التجارية والأمريكية وسفن التحالف.

April 8 Red Sea Update

Between approximately 12:15 p.m. and 2:40 p.m. (Sanaa time) on April 8, United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully engaged and destroyed an air defense system with two missiles ready to launch, a ground control station

