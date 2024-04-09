سياسة | دولي

الجيش الأمريكي يعلن تدمير أنظمة للدفاع الجوي والطائرات المسيرة للحوثيين

منذ دقيقتين

0

واشنطن:  قال الجيش الأمريكي يوم الاثنين إنه دمر أنظمة دفاع جوي وأنظمة للطائرات المسيرة تابعة لقوات الحوثيين المتحالفين مع إيران في منطقة البحر الأحمر، وذلك دون تسجيل وقوع إصابات أو أضرار للسفن التجارية والأمريكية وسفن التحالف.

(رويترز)

