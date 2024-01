الخارجية الفلسطينية ترحب بالحراك السياسي الدولي لحل الصراع مع إسرائيل

Protesters rally during the "March on Washington for Gaza" in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2024. Israel's bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures. The war began when Hamas launched an attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. The militant group also seized about 250 hostages. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)