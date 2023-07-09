منوعات | أبيض و أسود

بايدن يأخذ حمام شمس ويستجم على شاطئ البحر برفقة زوجته- (شاهد)

منذ 30 دقيقة

لندن- “القدس العربي”:

أمضى الرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن نهار السبت في أحد شواطئ ولاية ديلاوير، حيث أخذ حمام شمس واستراح مع عقيلته جيل، وأفراد آخرين من أسرته.

وتأتي عطلة بايدن قبيل انطلاق جولته إلى أوروبا اليوم الأحد، حيث من المتوقع أن يزور لندن ويلتقي مع الملك تشارلز الثالث للمرة الأولى منذ تتويجه، ثم سيتجه إلى عاصمة ليتوانيا فيلنيوس، ليشارك في قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي المرتقبة يومي 11 و12 يوليو.

 

 

