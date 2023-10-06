بوتين: روسيا مستعدة لتزويد ألمانيا بالغاز عبر نورد ستريم 2

This handout photo released on September 27, 2022 and taken from an aircraft of the Swedish Coast Guard (Kustbevakningen) shows the release of gas emanating from a leak on a Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea, near the Danish island of Bornholm. - Three unexplained gas leaks, preceded by two explosions, occurred on the Baltic Sea's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on September 26, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines are strategic infrastructure linking Russia to Europe. While both were not in operation, they contained gas, which the leaks sent bubbling to the surface in Sweden and Denmark's economic zones. The pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its military intervention in Ukraine. It could take up to two weeks before the unexplained gas leaks can be inspected, the Danish defence minister said on September 28. (Photo by Handout / SWEDISH COAST GUARD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SWEDISH COAST GUARD" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS