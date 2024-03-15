نتنياهو يصادق على خطط العملية العسكرية في رفح.. ويعتبر أن مطالب حماس ما زالت “وهمية”

القدس: أعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، الجمعة، مصادقة الأخير على “خطط العملية العسكرية” المحتملة في رفح جنوب قطاع غزة، رغم التحذيرات الدولية.
وقال مكتب نتنياهو في بيان: “صادق رئيس الوزراء نتنياهو على خطط للقيام بعملية عسكرية في رفح، والجيش الإسرائيلي يستعد لها عملياتيا ولإجلاء السكان”، دون مزيد من التفاصيل.
وكانت العديد من الدول حذرت إسرائيل من الإقدام على شن عملية عسكرية في رفح حيث يتواجد أكثر من 1.4 مليون فلسطيني، وفق التقارير الدولية.
وفي سياق متصل، قالت إسرائيل إن حركة “حماس” ما زالت تتمسك بمطالب “وهمية”، معلنة إرسال وفد إلى العاصمة القطرية الدوحة للمشاركة في جولات المفاوضات غير المباشرة لوقف إطلاق النار برعاية الوسطاء.
جاء ذلك في بيان لمكتب نتنياهو، صدر عقب اجتماع لمجلس إدارة الحرب برئاسة نتنياهو، التأم لاحقا بالمجلس الوزاري المصغر للشؤون الأمنية والسياسية (الكابينت) لبحث رد “حماس” على مسار المفاوضات.
ومساء الخميس، أعلنت “حماس” تسليمها الوسطاء في قطر ومصر تصورا لاتفاق، والجمعة قال مصدر فلسطيني إن المقترح يتضمن 3 مراحل يتخللها تبادل للأسرى وعودة النازحين لشمال غزة وإعلان وقف دائم لإطلاق النار قبل بدء المرحلة الثانية.
وقال البيان الصادر عن مكتب نتنياهو: “عقب المداولات، مطالب حماس لا تزال وهمية”، مضيفا أن “بعثة إسرائيلية ستغادر إلى الدوحة بعد أن يبحث الكابينت الموقف الإسرائيلي”، دون مزيد من التفاصيل.
(الأناضول)
كل هذا مسرحيات تدل عن تخبط و فشل جزار غزة ……! مهما فعل مآله السجن قريبا و استقلال فلسطين كل فلسطين من امثاله ……!
There will be no peace without the establishment of a single complete state of peace that includes all the conflicting parties. This requires wise men in various sciences and walks of life… in order to eliminate ignorance, racism, and occupation. The single state of peace is freed from the Zionist, American, British, French, and German colonial bases without the slightest doubt… and at the head of this government are doctors. We specialize in treating psychological illnesses left by war on the souls of all citizens… For example, psychological treatment for the Minister of Internal Security. Bin Ghafir, where he announced an announcement that no sane person would accept, which is a reward for the soldier who killed a child playing in front of his house with Ramadan objects… This is an indication of madness in all international norms and laws… and there are many of this type, and we also have more than a million psychologically injured people in the Gaza Strip due to automatic bombs. It destroyed all educational and governmental institutions… Yes to peace, fairness, love, cooperation and dialogue, and no to enslaving human beings and depriving them of the dignity of honorable and chaste living. Congratulations for taking the initiative in one state of peace for ALL
Actually everybody looking for peace a special Palestinian but Israel or Jewish they looking for the occupated more land and to control all other people’s the problem always with Israel Israel it’s the big problem in the Middle East
So what I believe is no peace with Israel Israel want to equivated land and to control the people in the Middle East that’s Israeli mind so we have to think deeply about that is no peace in the Middle East should be it’s one country should be Palestine and Jewish they have to back when they get when they come from from Europe from Russia from Poland I think that’s only the solution
اتفق مع نتنياهو أن شروط حماس وهمية لان حماس كل يوم تتراجع عن شروطها باسم المرونة.اوقفوا التفاوض مع الصهاينة ولات
ساعة مندم يالمقاومة.نتنياهو غادر غدار.