حماس ترفض المحادثات بشأن المحتجزين أثناء الحرب ومنفتحة على التحركات لإنهاء الصراع- (فيديو)

الدوحة: قال قيادي كبير في حركة حماس الفلسطينية، في بيان اليوم الثلاثاء، إن الحركة ترفض إجراء مفاوضات بشأن تبادل المحتجزين خلال الحرب الإسرائيلية لكنها منفتحة على أي مبادرة لإنهائها.

وقال باسم نعيم القيادي في حماس “لا تفاوض حول الأسرى قبل وقف العدوان ومنفتحون أمام أي مبادرة تخفف العبء عن شعبنا”.

⭕️ Hamas Press Statement by Dr Basem Naim

Ladies and Gentlemen…

The Israeli genocidal war continues to kill and destroy every aspect of life in Gaza. For 74 days; the Israeli war machine has been destroying entire neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure. Not to mention the… pic.twitter.com/2XNU5mf1IO

