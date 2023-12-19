سياسة | عربي | فلسطين

حماس ترفض المحادثات بشأن المحتجزين أثناء الحرب ومنفتحة على التحركات لإنهاء الصراع- (فيديو)

منذ 59 دقيقة

القيادي في حركة حماس باسم نعيم

حجم الخط
0

الدوحة: قال قيادي كبير في حركة حماس الفلسطينية، في بيان اليوم الثلاثاء، إن الحركة ترفض إجراء مفاوضات بشأن تبادل المحتجزين خلال الحرب الإسرائيلية لكنها منفتحة على أي مبادرة لإنهائها.

وقال باسم نعيم القيادي في حماس “لا تفاوض حول الأسرى قبل وقف العدوان ومنفتحون أمام أي مبادرة تخفف العبء عن شعبنا”.

(وكالات)

كلمات مفتاحية

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني. الحقول الإلزامية مشار إليها بـ *

أخبار ذات صلة

أسيرة إسرائيلية مفرج عنها: والدتي قتلت بنيران جيشنا في 7 أكتوبر
منذ 11 ساعة
في رسالة بثتها حماس.. محتجزون إسرائيليون: شاركنا في تأسيس الجيش ونخشى أن نُقتل بسلاحه- (فيديو)
منذ 23 ساعة
هكذا أصبح “المحتجزون” لدى حماس أداة لعب سياسية هزلية بيد إسرائيل
18 - ديسمبر - 2023
منظمة حقوقية مقرها أمريكا تتهم إسرائيل باستخدام سلاح “التجويع” في غزة
18 - ديسمبر - 2023

اشترك في قائمتنا البريدية