روسيا: أطلقنا صاروخا على تجمع عسكري في كريفي ريه الأوكرانية- (فيديو)

موسكو: أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية اليوم الجمعة أنها أطلقت صاروخا على تجمع لعسكريين أوكرانيين ومدربين أجانب في مدينة كريفي ريه بوسط أوكرانيا، مما أودى بحياة نحو 85 شخصا.

وأضافت الوزارة عبر تيليجرام “نتيجة لهذه الضربة، بلغ إجمالي خسائر العدو 85 من الجنود ومن ضباط الدول الأجنبية، بالإضافة إلى ما يصل إلى 20 مركبة”.

وذكر مسؤولون أوكرانيون أن ضربة صاروخية على حي سكني في كريفي ريه أسفرت عن مقتل 16 شخصا على الأقل، بينهم ستة أطفال.

🧵 Ukraine: Russian fascists murdered 26 Ukrainian civilians including 6 children using an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster munitions warhead to strike a residential area that included a playground in Kryvyi Rih – Zelensky's childhood hometown. pic.twitter.com/yJMjE9PJSe

Ukrainian paramedics start CPR on a little boy gravely wounded in today’s Russian ballistic missile strike with cluster munitions next to playground in Kryvyi Rih.

The paramedics say he barely had a pulse. The parents can be heard pleading for his life.

26 killed, incl. 6 kids pic.twitter.com/zuColi1jFp

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 4, 2025