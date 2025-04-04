سياسة | دولي | روسيا

روسيا: أطلقنا صاروخا على تجمع عسكري في كريفي ريه الأوكرانية- (فيديو)

منذ ساعة واحدة

موسكو: أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية اليوم الجمعة أنها أطلقت صاروخا على تجمع لعسكريين أوكرانيين ومدربين أجانب في مدينة كريفي ريه بوسط أوكرانيا، مما أودى بحياة نحو 85 شخصا.

وأضافت الوزارة عبر تيليجرام “نتيجة لهذه الضربة، بلغ إجمالي خسائر العدو 85 من الجنود ومن ضباط الدول الأجنبية، بالإضافة إلى ما يصل إلى 20 مركبة”.

وذكر مسؤولون أوكرانيون أن ضربة صاروخية على حي سكني في كريفي ريه أسفرت عن مقتل 16 شخصا على الأقل، بينهم ستة أطفال.

(رويترز)

