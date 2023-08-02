شرطة الكونغرس الأمريكي تعلن عن وجود تهديد أمني داخل المبنى- (فيديو)

واشنطن: قالت شرطة الكونغرس الأمريكي إنها تلقت بلاغا عن إطلاق نار محتمل عند مبنى الكابيتول، اليوم الأربعاء، وحثت الموجودين داخل مكاتب مجلس الشيوخ على الاحتماء.

ومجلس الشيوخ حاليا في عطلة صيفية وغالبية أعضائه ليسوا في مكاتبهم.

وقالت الشرطة، في بيان عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، “على كل شخص في مباني مجلس الشيوخ الاحتماء بالداخل في مكانه لورود بلاغ عن شخص يطلق النار. ونشير لعدم وجود أي تقارير مؤكدة عن إطلاق الرصاص”.

وقالت الشرطة إنها تتحقق من هذا البلاغ.

