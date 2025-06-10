سياسة | دولي

قتلى وجرحى في مدرسة بالنمسا بعد إطلاق نار- (فيديو)

منذ 55 دقيقة

رجال شرطة قريباً من مدرسة لقي فيها أشخاص حتفهم بإطلاق نار في 10 يونيو 2025 في غراتس جنوب شرق النمسا. ا ف ب

فيينا: أدى إطلاق نار في مدرسة في جنوب شرق النمسا، الثلاثاء، إلى مقتل العديد من أشخاص، بينهم المشتبه به، وإصابة آخرين بجروح بالغة، وفق ما نقل التلفزيون العام عن وزارة الداخلية.

وقالت الشرطة على منصة إكس: “وحدات تدخل خاصة موجودة في الموقع”، متحدثة عن “إطلاق نار”، دون إعطاء تفاصيل إضافية.

