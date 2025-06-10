قتلى وجرحى في مدرسة بالنمسا بعد إطلاق نار- (فيديو)

فيينا: أدى إطلاق نار في مدرسة في جنوب شرق النمسا، الثلاثاء، إلى مقتل العديد من أشخاص، بينهم المشتبه به، وإصابة آخرين بجروح بالغة، وفق ما نقل التلفزيون العام عن وزارة الداخلية.

وقالت الشرطة على منصة إكس: “وحدات تدخل خاصة موجودة في الموقع”، متحدثة عن “إطلاق نار”، دون إعطاء تفاصيل إضافية.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: At least nine dead in school shooting in Graz, Austria

Preliminary reports indicate that the attacker was shot dead. Both students and teachers are among the victims.

Several police units and the Cobra special forces have been deployed in the city.

