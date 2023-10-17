كيف فضحت إسرائيل نفسها ونسفت مزاعم نفيها الوقوف وراء مجزرة المستشفى المعمداني بغزة؟ ـ (تغريدات)

لندن- “القدس العربي”: زعم جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بأنه لا يتحمل مسؤولية الهجوم على المستشفى المعمداني في غزة، الذي خلف أكثر من 500 شهيدا، زاعما أن معلومات المخابرات العسكرية تشير إلى أن المستشفى تعرض لهجوم صاروخي فاشل شنته حركة الجهاد الإسلامي الفلسطينية في القطاع.

و تم ترويج النفي الإسرائيلي عبر مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، وجيش الاحتلال وعلى حساب إسرائيل الرسمي على منصة إكس (تويتر سابقا)، وذلك عبر تغريدة تم تعديلها بعدها لإزالة الفيديو الذي قدمته إسرائيل كدليل على قصف المستشفى غزة من قبل حركة الجهاد، بعدما انتبه متابعون بينهم، مراسل صحيفة نيويورك تايمز @AricToler كان قد أشار بالفعل إلى أن المقطع تم تسجيله حوالي الساعة 8 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي، اي بعد 40 دقيقة من قصف المستشفى، مثلما كتب الصحافي روبرت ماكي، الذي نشر سلسلة من التغريدات التي كشفت تناقضات وزيف المزاعم الإسرائيلية.

If you click on the edit symbol you can still see the original tweet from @Israel — before it was edited to remove the debunked video of a rocket fired 40 minutes after the hospital was struck. Here's a screenshot — showing a 19:59 timestamp on the livestream of Gaza City: pic.twitter.com/po5ffvVmPS — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) October 17, 2023

وتوالت التأكيدات من رواد آخرين على “إكس” على تعرية ونسف الرواية الإسرائيلية ، والإشارة إلى أن قوة الانفجار الكبير الذي هز المستشفى لا يمكن أن يكون إلا من صاروخ إسرائيلي، كما أن تل أبيب معروفة بنفي جرائمها، مثلما حدث مع قتل صحافية الجزيرة شيرين أبوعقلة، قبل أن تعترف في وقت لاحق بأن رصاصة إسرائيلية، كانت وراء قتلها.

This tweet was just edited to remove video @Israel presented as evidence that Gaza hospital was struck in an outgoing barrage fired by militants — likely because NYT reporter @AricToler had already noted the clip was recorded about 8pm local time, 40 minutes after hospital strike https://t.co/qBxJnKgvEd — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) October 17, 2023

I wasn’t quick enough but @AliAbunimah made this screenshot of the unedited tweet from @Israel — before the debunked video was removed pic.twitter.com/cMu1eCx7qr — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) October 17, 2023

BBC reporter: “The Israeli military.. have said they are investigating, but its hard to see what else this could be, really, given the size of the explosion, other than an Israeli air strike, or several air strikes” pic.twitter.com/EkNFMtRgnY — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) October 17, 2023