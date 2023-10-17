سياسة | دولي

كيف فضحت إسرائيل نفسها ونسفت مزاعم نفيها الوقوف وراء مجزرة المستشفى المعمداني بغزة؟ ـ (تغريدات)

منذ 11 دقيقة

حجم الخط
0

لندن- “القدس العربي”: زعم  جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بأنه لا يتحمل مسؤولية الهجوم على المستشفى المعمداني في غزة، الذي خلف أكثر من 500 شهيدا، زاعما أن معلومات المخابرات العسكرية تشير إلى أن المستشفى تعرض لهجوم صاروخي فاشل شنته حركة الجهاد الإسلامي الفلسطينية في القطاع.

و تم ترويج النفي الإسرائيلي عبر مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، وجيش الاحتلال وعلى حساب إسرائيل الرسمي على منصة إكس (تويتر سابقا)، وذلك عبر تغريدة تم تعديلها بعدها لإزالة الفيديو الذي قدمته إسرائيل كدليل على قصف المستشفى غزة من قبل حركة الجهاد، بعدما انتبه متابعون بينهم، مراسل صحيفة نيويورك تايمز @AricToler كان قد أشار بالفعل إلى أن المقطع تم تسجيله حوالي الساعة 8 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي، اي بعد 40 دقيقة من قصف المستشفى، مثلما كتب الصحافي روبرت ماكي، الذي نشر سلسلة من التغريدات التي كشفت تناقضات وزيف المزاعم الإسرائيلية.

وتوالت التأكيدات من رواد آخرين على “إكس” على تعرية ونسف الرواية الإسرائيلية ، والإشارة إلى أن قوة الانفجار الكبير الذي هز المستشفى لا يمكن أن يكون إلا من صاروخ إسرائيلي، كما أن تل أبيب معروفة بنفي جرائمها، مثلما حدث مع قتل صحافية الجزيرة شيرين أبوعقلة، قبل أن تعترف في وقت لاحق بأن رصاصة إسرائيلية، كانت وراء قتلها.

كلمات مفتاحية

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني. الحقول الإلزامية مشار إليها بـ *

اشترك في قائمتنا البريدية