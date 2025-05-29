سياسة | دولي | الولايات المتحدة

ماسك يشكر ترامب مع قرب انتهاء دوره الحكومي

منذ ساعة واحدة

واشنطن: تقدّم الملياردير إيلون ماسك الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة “تسلا” في منشور على منصة “إكس” يوم الأربعاء بالشكر للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب مع قرب انتهاء فترة عمله موظفا حكوميا خاصا في إطار إدارة كفاءة الحكومة.

(رويترز)

