ماسك يشكر ترامب مع قرب انتهاء دوره الحكومي

واشنطن: تقدّم الملياردير إيلون ماسك الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة “تسلا” في منشور على منصة “إكس” يوم الأربعاء بالشكر للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب مع قرب انتهاء فترة عمله موظفا حكوميا خاصا في إطار إدارة كفاءة الحكومة.

As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.

The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2025