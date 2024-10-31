سياسة | عربي | فلسطين

مفوض الأونروا: جرافات إسرائيلية تلحق أضرارا بمكتب للوكالة في الضفة الغربية- (تدوينة) 

31 - أكتوبر - 2024

القاهرة: قال فيليب لازاريني مفوض وكالة الأمم المتحدة لغوث وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (الأونروا)، إن جرافات إسرائيلية ألحقت أضرارا بمكتب تابع للوكالة في مخيم نور شمس بالضفة الغربية يوم الخميس.

وكتب لازاريني في منشور له على منصة “إكس”: إن المكتب “لم يعد صالحا للاستخدام”.

 

(رويترز)

