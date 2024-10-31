مفوض الأونروا: جرافات إسرائيلية تلحق أضرارا بمكتب للوكالة في الضفة الغربية- (تدوينة) 

القاهرة: قال فيليب لازاريني مفوض وكالة الأمم المتحدة لغوث وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (الأونروا)، إن جرافات إسرائيلية ألحقت أضرارا بمكتب تابع للوكالة في مخيم نور شمس بالضفة الغربية يوم الخميس.

وكتب لازاريني في منشور له على منصة “إكس”: إن المكتب “لم يعد صالحا للاستخدام”.

Using bulldozers, Israeli Forces severely damaged today (Thursday) the @UNRWA office in the Nur Shams Camp, north of the #WestBank.

The office can no longer be used.

It was the hub to deliver basic services to more than 14,000 Palestine Refugees in the camp, including… pic.twitter.com/QFAR4LcPRb

