وفاة العشرات في فيضانات ضربت بكين- (شاهد)

منذ ساعتين

“القدس العربي”: توفي العشرات في فيضانات ضربت العاصمة الصينية بكين، فيما لا يزال آخرون في عداد المفقودين.

وأثرت الفيضانات على أكثر من مليون شخص، كما تسببت في انهيار 59 ألف منزل.

 

