وفاة العشرات في فيضانات ضربت بكين- (شاهد)

“القدس العربي”: توفي العشرات في فيضانات ضربت العاصمة الصينية بكين، فيما لا يزال آخرون في عداد المفقودين.

وأثرت الفيضانات على أكثر من مليون شخص، كما تسببت في انهيار 59 ألف منزل.

Among the most important granaries in the nation is this one, Beidacang! Nobody is concerned about the horrible situation the regular people are in! #China will experience food shortages as a result of this year's flood, which inundated many provinces.

